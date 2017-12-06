Pune gets its cycling days again!

Pune The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Tuesday saw the launch of the trial project of the public bicycle sharing under the Smart City Mission. Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) CEO Rajendra Jagtap, Pune mayor Mukta Tilak, MLA Medha Kulkarni, area corporators from Aundh, Baner, Balewadi and Kothrud were present at the inauguration of the bicycle project.

Students were eagerly seen getting the feel of the 100 lime green bicycles all lined up on the open ground behind the University main building.

“SPPU plans to be a smart campus as part of the Smart City Mission. We are giving our full support by even planning to help in research and feedback on Smart City with our research department and sociology department. Pune which was known as a cycle city will again be one thanks to this public bicycle sharing project,” said vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni (L), Pune mayor Mukta Tilak and SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar (R) inaugurate the PEDL share-a-cycle project at SSPU in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Zoomcar CEO and co-founder Greg Moran said, “It is a privilege to be here in Pune and part of this event to kick off the first-of-its-kind initiative. It is extremely convenient and very healthy for the environment.”

Jagtap said, “It is great to see such a response from the youth in the University. We have eight PEDL stations identified in SPPU. This is a revolutionary project with collaboration with traffic police, SPPU and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). It brings back memories when I was in school and how I could rent a bicycle at Re one. Even now this is going to be possible using technology and state-of-the-art bicycles.” He added, “The idea is to make the campus vehicle free and have a totally green environment and this PEDL public bicycle sharing is just the beginning.”

Medha Kulkarni (L) and Mukta Tilak wear bicycle helmet to extend their support to the PEDL share-a-cycle project at SSPU in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Tilak expressed her happiness by participating in the bicycle sharing launch. “This is a wonderful opportunity for a city where its youth will help bring the city back its glory and also make the city smart. SPPU has always taken a step to preserve and be environment-friendly. Thus by being a part of this initiative, vice-chancellor has taken the lead, for someone has to be the first and SPPU has shown it that they are keen on taking the first step.”