Pune hotels on PMC radar for fire safety measures and encroachment

In the wake of the recent fire incident in Mumbai, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started a drive against hotels in the city and has taken action against 35 properties, mainly in Koregaon Park, Baner and Balewadi.

After the recent fire at Kamala Mills in Mumbai that claimed the lives of 14 people, Pune MP Anil Shirole wrote to the municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar and instructed him to take up a drive in the city and check for the fire safety at all the public places, including railway stations, bus stops and malls in the city.

Even many citizens raised objections over the fire safety at many places in the city and mainly in the malls. Against this background, the municipal commissioner issued the instructions to the civic administration to start a fire safety audit in establishments across the city.

As per the commissioner’s instruction, municipal administration started the drive all over the city. Mainly building permission department is conducting the drive and is also checking for encroachments by hotels.

The civic administration on Monday conducted the drive in Koregaon Park, Baner and Balewadi area. On Tuesday, the municipal administration conducted the drive at Vimannagar.

PMC executive engineer Amar Shinde accepted that the many hotel owners had encroached along the side margins and front margins and even on terraces. The PMC administration will take action against such hotels and even appealed to the hotel owners to clear the encroached area on their own and take the necessary fire safety measures.

Through this drive, the PMC freed 28,000 square feet area of encroachments.