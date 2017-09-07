Pune IMD scientist files case against cook for lying about her caste

Senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, filed a case against a woman for lying about her caste, allegedly to gain a job as a cook at the scientist’s house.

Dr Medha Vinayak Khole, who has served as deputy director general (Weather Forecasting) at IMD, Pune, filed a complaint after she was verbally abused by her cook on being questioned about the lie related to her caste.

Dr Khole submitted to the police that she requires a married woman from the Brahmin caste to cook for various occasions annually including the death anniversary of both her parents and Gauri Ganpti Festival. In 2016, a woman named Nirmala Kulkarni, resident of Dhayari, approached the scientist for a job and allegedly lied about her caste in order to get the job, claimed Dr Khole in her complaint.

A year later, a religious man from her community - a guruji - informed the scientist that the woman cooking for her family was not a Brahmin, according to her statement.

“Every year, my sister and I require a married Brahmin woman to cook for Gauri Ganpati and death anniversary of both my parents,” the scientist wrote in her statement to the police. She then claims to have visited the woman’s house in Dhayari to ask her the reason behind the lie. That is when she learned that her name is Nirmala Yadav and not Kulkarni and that she was not a married woman. Yadav then verbally abused the scientist after which Dr Khole approached the police.

A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 419 for impersonation, Section 352 for assault or use of criminal force and Section 504 for insulting a person with an intent to provoke breach of peace was registered at Sinhagad road police station.