Pune Income Tax inspector killed in mishap

An Income Tax (IT) officer was killed and two of his colleagues were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a container from behind near Amarjai on the Old-Mumbai Pune Highway, early Thursday morning.

According to police officials, the car was coming towards Pune from Talegaon, where the officials had gone to conduct searches. There were 12 officials who participated in the searches on the premises of a local industrial group.

After completing their work, the Income Tax officials were returning to Pune in two vehicles, when one of the cars hit a container carrying iron rods. The deceased man Abhishek Tyagi, 28, was recently inducted into the IT department, while deputy commissioner Anand Upadhya and another IT official KK Mishra sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Both Mishra and Upadhyay were rushed to the hospital at Somatane from where they were taken to another hospital in Hinjewadi.