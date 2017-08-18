Pune judge’s husband booked for slapping cop who caught him driving wrong side

A day after traffic constable was assaulted by a man who was stopped for riding his motorcycle on the wrong side, the Deccan police on Thursday booked husband of judge. The police booked Shyam Bhadane, husband of additional judge under various sections of Indian Penal Court.

Earlier on Wednesday, there was hectic activity at the Deccan Gymkhana police station till late in the night when the police was contemplating appropriate action in the case.

According to Inspector Arun Awhad, constable Ravindra Ingale was performing his duty at Swatantrata Chowk on Karve road when he stopped Bhadane for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Doing his duty, the constable asked him to halt and come to the side of the road. This resulted in a heated argument between the two when, according to the police, Badhane said his wife was a judge and that he was new in the city and not aware of one-way restrictions. He therefore refused to pay any fine.

Inspector Awhad said the aggressive behavour of Bhadane resulted in his motorcycle hurting the constable to which he objected. A video clip of the incident which went viral also showed the man assaulting the traffic policeman. Bhadane’s daughter who was travelling with him, also joined in the assault, Awhad said.

A video clip of the incident which went viral on WhatsApp and social media, showed the traffic constable being slapped many times. Locals who gathered at the spot tried to stop a furious Bhadane who refused to relent. There was considerable resentment among traffic policemen at the turn of developments in which no case was filed in the road rage incident. Bhadane has been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant) and 352 (punishment for assault)

In recent years, the city has seen a number of incidents in which traffic constables have been assaulted by members of the public as a result of road rage. In the current year itself, more than nine cases of assault on traffic constables in various parts of the city were reported by the media. In almost all the cases, the police dealt with the assailants firmly.

