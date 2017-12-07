Pune man arrested after wife walks in to see husband raping two-and-a-half-year-old daughter

A man from Pimple Gurav was arrested for allegedly raping his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and threatening his wife to keep silent about it. He was produced at a local court on Thursday and was sent to seven days in police custody.

The case came to light on Thursday morning when he was arrested based on the complaint filed by his wife, who is a housewife. The man allegedly raped their daughter when she was in another part of their house. She walked in on the man assaulting the child, according to the woman’s complaint. A driver by profession, the man allegedly raped his daughter under the influence of alcohol, on November 30. When the wife tried to stop him, he hit her and threatened to kill her if she mentioned it to anyone. But she decided to file a complaint after he tried to sexually assault their daughter again on Wednesday, said the police. A case under Section 376, 506, 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Sanghvi police station.