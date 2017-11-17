Pune man arrested for killing cousin over family dispute involving broken sewage line 

Deepak Shrirang Sonawane, 30, was arrested by Swargate police for killing his cousin brother over a family dispute. He was found near Sanas ground while trying to reach the state transport bus stand in Swargate, according to the police.

The police caught him based on the description - black t-shirt and white sweat pants - and suspicious movements reported by police informants, according to a statement released by Faruk Kazi, senior police inspector of Swargate police station.

His paternal cousin, Santosh Gulabrao Sonawane, 40, was found dead in his house on Thursday morning by members of his family. His body was sent for post mortem at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital.

"Santosh was attacked with a sharp weapon. He had cut marks on the back of his head, face, neck and shoulder. The post mortem report from YCM is awaited in the case to add relevant sections to the case," police inspector (crime) S Pinjan said.

A case under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Wakad police station.

Upon interrogation, Deepak initially evaded questions before revealing to the Swargate police that he had killed Santosh between 5-7 pm on Wednesday. Deepak also has a history of cases registered against him. While a murder case is registered against him at Wadgaon police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction, a case of extortion is registered against him at Hinjewadi police station, according to PI Kazi.

The two cousin brothers, who are next door neighbours, had a tiff over the sewage water from the arrested man’s house flowing to the area near the deceased man’s house, according to police inspector (Crime) S Pinjan of Wakad police station.

"A day before the incident, Deepak had threatened and abused Santosh's father to stop troubling him over the sewage issue," PI Pinjan said.

Survived by his parents and a married brother, Sonawane’s father told the police that the arrested man had threatened and verbally abused him on Wednesday, PI Pinjan said.