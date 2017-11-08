 Pune man arrested for raping 13-year-old daughter | pune news | Hindustan Times
Pune man arrested for raping 13-year-old daughter

pune Updated: Nov 08, 2017 16:09 IST
HT Correspondent
When the victim’s elder sister came home and learnt about the incident, she lodged an FIR against her father, police said.(HT REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Hadapsar police have arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of raping his 13-year-old daughter. The suspect was produced before the special judge RV Adone, who remanded him in custody till November 13. The suspect’s 18-year-old daughter had lodged the complaint.

According to the police, the suspect raped her daughter on the night of Sunday around 10:30 pm when she was alone. When the victim’s elder sister came home and learnt about the incident, she lodged an FIR against her father, police said.

