Pune man arrested for raping 13-year-old daughter

The Hadapsar police have arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of raping his 13-year-old daughter. The suspect was produced before the special judge RV Adone, who remanded him in custody till November 13. The suspect’s 18-year-old daughter had lodged the complaint.

According to the police, the suspect raped her daughter on the night of Sunday around 10:30 pm when she was alone. When the victim’s elder sister came home and learnt about the incident, she lodged an FIR against her father, police said.