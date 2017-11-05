Pune man arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old daughter

Father of a 15-year-old girl was sent to two days in police custody remand after he was arrested under charges of molesting of his own daughter by the Bhosari police. He was produced in a special court on Saturday afternoon, said police sub inspector (PSI) RN Patil who is investigating the case.

The man was booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 at the Bhosari police station. Under Section 7 of POCSO, sexual assault is defined as touching of a child's genitals or making a child touch the offender's genitals without penetration. Section 8 of the act, upon conviction, draws a punishment of imprisonment for 3-5 years and fine.

The girl claimed that the indecent behaviour had been occurring for some time but she had not reported it. Her mother also realised recently that the girl had been going through harassment at the hands of the father, according to PSI Patil.

While the girl, who had no siblings, is a student of Class 10 at a local school, her mother is a housewife and the arrested man works in the private sector, according to PSI Patil. The girl claims that her father had been behaving indecently with her for the past month. The girl finally reported the incident to her mother and filed a complaint against her father.