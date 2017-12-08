Pune man held for killing mother over property dispute

In a third case of homicide in less than a week, a seventy-year-old woman was killed by her son after she refused to register the flat in his name. The murder took place during the small hours on Thursday. On Tuesday, a man had murdered his father in Wagholi after the latter came home in drunk state and, on Wednesday, a youth had killed his parents in Shaniwar Peth.

Anand Manohar Sapkal (43) of Ganeshnagar in Erandwane, who murdered his mother Aruna Manohar Sapkal, has been arrested and charged for murder. The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Anand after an official complaint was given by PSI Pankaj Shingare to Alankar police station.

According to police inspector (crime) Vijay Kumar Shinde, the murder was reported on Thursday when an irate Anand killed her mother by hitting her on chest and stomach. Shinde said that neighbours told the police that Anand used to have frequent fights with his mother.

According to police, Aruna’s has two married daughters and Anand, who is unmarried and unemployed, lived with his mother in Ganeshnagar Otavasahat.

A builder had developed a society on their land and they had got three one room kitchen flats. The Sapkals lived in one flat and their expenses were met by the rent that they got from the remaining two flats.

Shinde said that Anand had been quarrelling with his mother for the past few months demanding the property be given to him and not his sisters. Neighbours claim that he also physically assaulted his mother over the issue in the past, the police official said.

On Thursday morning, Anand informed his neighbours that his mother has not woken up and later went to the police. The cops registered a case of accidental death (AD) and sent the body for postmortem to Sassoon General Hospital. However, neighbours told the police about the regular fights in the family.

Speaking to HT, senior inspector Rekha Salunke of Alankar police station, said, “The post-mortem report revealed that the elderly woman died because she was hit on stomach and chest. Based on the report, we registered a murder case against Anand on Thursday night and arrested him.”