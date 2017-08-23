Pune man kills wife in a fit of anger, later surrenders

In a case of love marriage gone sour, a man walked into the Hadapsar police station in the early hours of Tuesday after he strangled his wife to death with a piece of clothing she was wearing.

Akash Sainath Chavan (23) was arrested after the police ascertained his claim to have killed Madhuri Akash Chavan (22). Assistant police inspector PM Lonare of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case. Akash was produced in the local court on Tuesday and sent to five-day police custody.

“He worked as a contract labourer for gram panchayat and used to spray pesticides and insecticides and the deceased was a housewife. They have a two-year-old old child,” said Lonare.

A case under Section 302, for murder, of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Hadapsar police station against Chavan later on Tuesday.

The arrested man had a fight with his wife over dinner and strangled her to death with a piece of cloth she was wearing before ensuring her death by choking her with a pillow.

The two knew each other since childhood and had tied the knot as soon as they turned 18 years of age, according to the police. The two had married against the wishes of his parents as they both belonged to different castes. The victim was an orphan with two married sisters who live in Gulbarga region of Karnataka, the police said. The two often fought as she was not on good terms with his parents, the police said.

The man told the police that she had hit his father and made his mother touch her feet during a fight. She wanted them to have a nuclear family, the police said. Their child will now be with the arrested man’s parents, the police official said.