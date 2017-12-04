Pune Marathon winners will get no prize money without AFI’s clearance, says Pune mayor

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), main sponsors of the prize money for the Pune International Marathon for the last few years confirmed to Hindustan Times that no money will be handed over to the organisers if there is no sanction by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak said, “PMC will not issue the money till everything is sort out. PMC will not give the prize money, but if the organisers get other sponsors they can give the prizes to the winners. ”

Much of the brouhaha has come from the fact that the Pune International Marathon this year was not sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). In fact, the AFI advised participants to skip this “unrecognised event”.

The Pune International Marathon concluded on Sunday with dismal organisation and poor execution. A field of 40 foreign runners complained of poor traffic management and bad management overall.

The men’s winner, Ethiopia’s Getachew Besha, is due to get Rs 1,75,000. The winner of the women’s half marathon is due Rs 1,50,000. The fastest Indian male runner gets Rs 75,000 and the fastest Indian woman, Rs 51,000.

Race director Pralhad Sawant cited permission from the Association of International Marathons (AIM) as being enough for the event to be a grand success and without any issue.

The marathon is organised by the Pune International Marathon Trust started in 1983 whose secretary general is Pralhad Sawant.