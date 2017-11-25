Pune Municipal Corporation takes action against Kondhwa social trust

The property tax department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has loaded the entry of ₹2.09 crore on the property card of the defaulters as they failed to repay the tax.

The PMC took such action for the first time in this financial year against the Shatrunjay Social Trust located at Kondhwa.

As the entry is loaded on the property card, the owners will not be able to sell the property without permission from the municipal corporation.

PMC’s property tax department head Vilas Kanade issued the press statement and gave the information about this action.

The property tax department said that they tried all the legal ways to recover the dues from the said defaulters, but as they failed to repay the payment and there were no chances of recovery, the PMC resorted to this action. Kanade said that the PMC has started the drive to recover the dues from the defaulters.

In the coming days, the civic body will implement stricter actions against the defaulters, he added. Pune Municipal Corporation appealed to the defaulters to repay the dues to avoid facing such action.

PMC also decided to start the collection centres in gram panchayat offices for the newly merged 15 area in the city. Recently, 15 areas were taken under the PMC jurisdiction.

The citizens staying in these areas would need to pay tax to the PMC. Considering this, the PMC is going to start this facility in the same locality.