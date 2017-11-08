Pune Municipal Corporation to club cable duct work with 24x7 water scheme

Though Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) had given a proposal to carry out the work of laying of ducts on city roads to avoid road digging, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is firm to carry out the project on its own.

The civic administration has planned to club ducting project with 24x7 water supply plan. Pune municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar had proposed the work along with 24x7 scheme without taking the general body’s meeting and floated the tender along with the 24x7 water scheme.

But as there was cartel in the 24x7 water scheme, the PMC scrapped the tender and decided to make new estimate for the scheme. The consultant has prepared a fresh estimate for the scheme and the amount of tender has reduced considering the GST (Goods and Services Tax) that came in force after floating the tenders.

The meeting has been held in PMC and all the department heads were present for the meeting. With the officers discussing the project in detail, the estimate could not to finalised on Tuesday and the meeting will be held again on Wednesday.

The municipal officers confirmed that it has decided that laying the ducts for cables would be done by PMC only. Recently Smart City had given a proposal to carry out the ducting work which save ₹300 crore for PMC. Smart City planned to do the work on BOT (build operate transfer) basis.

As the PMC is laying the water pipelines along 1,700 km roads in the city under 24x7 water scheme, it is decided to lay the ducts along these new roads. Once the ducts would be erected, all the mobile companies would not need to dig roads and could lay the lines through these ducts.

Sources said that instead of handing over the work to the Smart city, PMC has decided to do it on its own.