Pune Open ITF women’s championship: Karman Kaur Thandi, Zeel Desai fight their way to last eight

Top-seeded Denis Khazaniuk was shown the door as Indian players Karman Kaur Thandi and Zeel Desai remained in fray in the last eight at the $25,000 Pune Open International Tennis Federation women’s championship held at Balewadi on Wednesday.

Unseeded Bunyawi Thamchaiwat registered the biggest upset by knocking out Israeli player Deniz 6-3, 6-1 in straight games to enter the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Pune’s Rutuja Bhosale and wild card entrant Mahak Jain failed to move ahead, but third-seeded Karman Kaur Thandi outplayed Stefanie Tan of Singapore 6-3, 6-3 in a 1 hour 35 minute match. She was joined by another wild card entrant, Zeel, who edged out Mihika Yadav 7-5,7-5. Second-seeded Jaqueline Adina Cristian of Romania also had an easy outing while beating Rutuja Bhosale 6-4, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia was challenged by national champion Mahak before she won 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. In a battle which lasted for almost two hours, Mihalikova made eight double faults, but her seven aces at the crucial time put her in the leading position.

In another upset, Switzerland's Karin Kennel upset fifth-seeded Pei-Chi Lee of Taipei 7-6(2), 6-1 to make it to the last eight.

Results

Singles: Bunyawi Thamchaiwat(THA) bt Deniz Khazaniuk (ISR) 6-3, 6-1; Jaqueline Adina Cristian (ROU) bt Rutuja Bhosale(IND) 6-4, 6-4; Karman Kaur Thandi (IND) bt Stefanie Tan(SGP) 6-3, 6-3; Valeriya Strakhova (UKR) bt Sai Samhitha Chamarthi (IND) 6-3, 7-5; Karin Kennel (SUI) bt Pei-Chi Lee (TPE) 7-6(2), 6-1; Ana Veselinovic (MNE) bt Fatma Al Nabhani(OMA) 6-3, 6-3; Tereza Mihalikova (SVK) bt Mahak Jain (IND) 3-6, 6-3,6-1; Zeel Desai (IND) bt Mihika Yadav (IND) 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles: Quarterfinal Round

Pei-Chi Lee(TPE) /Yana Sizikova [3](RUS) bt Rutuja Bhosale(IND) /Pranjala Yadlapalli(IND) 7-5, 7-5; Berfu Cengiz /Karin Kennel bt Fatma Al Nabhani (OMA)/Ksenia Palkina(KGZ) 0-6, 6-4, 10-7; Jaqueline Adina Cristian (ROU) /Tereza Mihalikova [4] (SVK) bt Stefanie Tan (SGP) /Dhruthi Tatachar Venugopal(IND) 1-6, 6-1, 10-5; Zeel Desai (IND) /Bunyawi Thamchaiwat(THA) bt Prerna Bhambri (IND) /Nidhi Chilumula(IND) 4-6, 7-5, 10-2.

Side story

Strong field for KPIT -MSLTA ATP Challenger event

Featuring familiar Indian names as well as players from over 16 countries, the line-up for the fourth edition of the $50,000 KPIT MSLTA ATP Challenger, organised by MSLTA and PMDTA , has gained momentum and will be held at Balewadi from November 13- 18.

Among the many, the Indian names that stand out include Davis Cup stars Yuki Bhambri (2014 winner) and Ramkumar Ramnathan, apart from Saketh Myneni and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Rogerio Santos of Portugal has been nominated ATP supervisor for the event, while Sheetal Iyer has been appointed as the referee.

The qualifying round will be played on November 11 and 12 followed by the main draws, which begins on November 13. The winner of the KPIT Men’s Challenger will get richer by $7,200 (₹4,80,000 approx) and gain 80 ATP points, while the runners up will get $4,053 (₹2,70,000) and 48 ATP points.

“The KPIT MSLTA Challenger has become popular and bigger worldwide and better players are participating regularly, making the event stronger every year. The cut-off this year is at a high of 303 which makes it a very strong Challenger at this level. We expect at least 8-10 players from India to make it to ATP draws in the main and qualifying draw, which in turn will provide them an opportunity to compete at a world-class level and that too, on the home turf,” said Sunder Iyer, hon. secretary of MSLTA.

Apart from the tournament, the event adds up a host of festive activities for all segments. On offer during the week will be a tennis carnival that features a district-level junior tennis tournament, an amateur seniors’ league, corporate tennis as well as daily contests exclusively for coaches.