Pune Open ITF women’s championship: Mihika topples Russian 7th seed to justify her wildcard

pune Updated: Nov 07, 2017 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Mihika Yadav during her match against Yana Sizikova. Yadav is also the Asian Junior champion.

Asian Junior champion, Mihika Yadav, justified the wildcard awarded to her as she toppled seventh seed Yana Sizikova of Russia, 6-3, 7-5, to enter the second round of the $25,000 Pune Open ITF women’s championship, organised by NS Sports Academy at Balewadi on Tuesday. 

For 18-year-old Mihika, Pune is a happy hunting ground, as she had won the Asian Junior championship earlier this year and also reached the finals of the $15,000 ITF event last year. On Tuesday, she took 1 hour 41 minutes to upset the 23-year-old Sizikova. 

Second seeded Karman Kaur Thandi was tested by qualifier Riya Bhatia surviving 6-4,4-6,7-6(5) in a 3-hour-9-minute tussle.

Bhatia fought valiantly, saving six match points and coming back from 2-5 down to level scores and force a tiebreak, which she failed to win. Thandi looked relieved raising her hands at the end of the match. 

In a match between two local players , Rutuja Bhosale got the better of local wildcard and junior Snehal Mane 6-4,6-2. 

Another local girl and qualifier had six set points in the second set but could not capitalise and went down against sixth-seeded Ana Veselinovic of Montenegro. The score read 6-1, 7-5 in Ana’s favour. Oman's Fatima Al Nabhani edged out Indian number three Pranjala Yadlapalli 6-4, 6-7(4) ,6-4 in another encounter. 

Fourth seeded Valeriya Stakhova rallied past another Indian player Nidhi Chilumula, 6-1,6-3, to end her challenge and make it to round two. 

Results: (Singles) Deniz Khazaniuk [1] (ISR) bt Olesya Pervushina (RUS) 6-4, 6-2; Jaqueline Adina Cristian [2] (ROU) br Berfu Cengiz (TUR) 7-5, 6-2; Karman Kaur Thandi [3] (IND) bt Riya Bhatia (IND) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5); Valeriya Strakhova [4] (UKR) bt Nidhi Chilumula (IND) 6-1, 6-3; Ana Veselinovic (MNE) [6] bt Salsa Aher (IND) 6-1, 7-5; (WC) Mihika Yadav(IND) bt Yana Sizikova [7] (RUS) 6-3, 7-5; Tereza Mihalikova [8] (SVK) bt Prerna Bhambri (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Rutuja Bhosale (IND) bt (WC)Snehal Mane(IND) 6-4, 6-2; Karin Kennel (SUI) bt Ksenia Palkina (KGZ) 6-3, 6-3; Fatma Al Nabhani (OMA) -Pranjala Yadlapalli (IND) 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4. 

Doubles quarterfinals:  Pei-Chi Lee(TPE) /Yana Sizikova [3] (RUS) bt (WC)Sai Samhitha Chamarthi (IND) /(WC) Amrita Mukherjee (IND) 6-2, 6-0; Stefanie Tan (SGP) /Dhruthi Venugopal (IND) bt (WC) Snehal Mane (IND) /(WC) Natasha Palha (IND) 6-2, 6-3.

