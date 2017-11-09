Pune Open ITF women’s championship: Zeel, Karman continue dream run

PUNE Third seeded Karman Kaur Thandi and wildcard Zeel Desai entered the singles semifinals of the $25,000+ Pune Open ITF women’s championship organised by NS Sports Academy at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Zeel outplayed fourth seeded and Valeriya Strakhova, ranked 355 in the world, of Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and 10 minutes. The Gujarat player will now take on second seeded Jaqueline Adina Cristian of Romania, who defeated eighth seed Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia 7-6(2), 6-2 in another quarterfinal encounter.

However, Zeel crashed out of doubles event, as the pairing of Zeel and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat of Thailand went down fighting to third-seed pair Pei-Chi Lee of Taipei and Yana Sizikova of Russia. Zeel-Bunyawi started well by winning the first set 6-3, but failed to gain the momentum and lost the second 2-6 with 2-10 the tie-breaker score.

In the doubles final, Pei-Chi and Yana will take on Jaqueline Adina Cristian and Tereza Mihalikova, who defeated Berfu Cengiz and Karin Kennel 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, third seeded Karman Kaur Thandi sailed safely into the semifinals with a 6-2, 7-5 win over sixth seeded Ana Veselinovic of Montenegro. In a match between two unseeded players, Bunyawi Thamchaiwat of Thailand prevailed over Karin Kennel of Switzerland 6-2, 6-3.

Results (Singles; Q/F): Jaqueline Adina Cristian [2] (ROU) bt Tereza Mihalikova [8](SVK) 7-6(2), 6-2; Karman Kaur Thandi [3] (IND) bt Ana Veselinovic[6] (MNE) 6-2, 7-5; (WC) Zeel Desai (IND) bt Valeriya Strakhova [4] ( UKR) 6-3, 6-2; Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (THA) bt Karin Kennel (SUI) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles (S/F): Pei-Chi Lee(TPE) /Yana Sizikova [3](RUS) bt Zeel Desai (IND) /Bunyawi Thamchaiwat(THA) 3-6, 6-2 (10-2); Jaqueline Adina Cristian (ROU) /Tereza Mihalikova [4] (SVK) bt Berfu Cengiz /Karin Kennel 6-0, 6-1.

Huge field for Solaris all-India tennis meet

Solaris Club will be back in action when an estimated 150-odd junior hopefuls lock horns in the Solaris Club All India Ranking (U14) Championship Series Tennis Tournament, beginning at Mayur Colony from November 12.

The championship for juniors is in its tenth year and comes close on the heels of a successful national senior men’s tennis tournament organised by the Solaris Club in January 2017.

Some of the top under-14 boys and girls from all over India will fight for honours in singles as well as doubles.

The championship series is the fourth tier of the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) junior structure, which follows the national series and super series. According to tournament director Ravindra Pandey, the winner of the singles title stands to gain 15 AITA points, the runners-up 10 points, while the semifinalists will receive seven points each.

For entries contact tournament director on 9890214343.