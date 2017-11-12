Pune police commissioner on why cyber counselling systems are needed in schools

Pune police commissioner Rashmi Shukla, on Saturday, stressed on the need for cyber counselling systems in schools to prevent school children from becoming victims of cyber crime and cyber criminals.

Shukla was delivering her key note address to over 1,000 school and college teachers and principals during the cybersecurity conference on ‘Making our Future Digitally Safe’ organised by the Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Cell of city police. The conference was organised in association with the C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Google, among others, at Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhavan in Wanowrie.

Children are prone to be attracted towards the internet as it provides instant gratification for their curiosity and helps them acquire new knowledge, Shukla said, adding that children and the youth need to be cautioned about the growing menace of cyber crime as they could become victims of cyber crime easily.

“Teachers can play a major role in creating the necessary awareness about cyber crime in students and help in making society safe and secure,” she added.

The police commissioner drew attention to online radicalisation by terror groups like ISIS. “A young girl from the city had recently fallen into the ISIS trap through online conversations with the radical group. Parents must be vigilant and careful about the digital activities of their children and should monitor them regularly,” Shukla added.

Besides the law enforcement agencies, all the stakeholders must come forward and work together to create awareness and curb the rise of cyber crime and strive for a digitally safe city and society, she said.

Conference co-ordinator DCP ( EOW and Cyber Cell ) Sudhir Hiremath gave a brief overview of the conference and said the cyber cell has initiated a large scale cybercrime awareness drive entitled #WeFightCC to create awareness amongst school children, youth, teachers and parents about cyber crimes and policing.

“The aim of the conference is to train the teachers in the finer nuances of preventing cyber crime and inform students about the dangers of falling prey to digital and new age crimes on the internet. We have initiated this programme for schools and colleges with support from our knowledge partners CDAC and Google.The initiative will be continued in the future by the police and all stakeholders will contribute in making the digital environment safe for the future generations,” he added.

The one-day conference included sessions where experts delivered presentations. While superintendent of police, cyber cell, Maharashtra, Balsingh Rajput, spoke on ‘Crime in Cyberspace: Landscape and Legal Boundaries‘, Ravi Gupta, head of trust and safety at Google, spoke on the role of technology in protecting children online.