Pune Police imposes ban on loud music during Eid processions

The Pune police commissionerate office has issued guidelines to all the senior inspectors of 39 police stations banning the playing of loud music during Eid-e-Milad or Milad-Un-Nabi (birthday of Prophet Muhammad) processions.

The order has come in the wake of Supreme Court’s directive to the effect. Eid-e-Milad will be observed either on December 1 or December 2.

A large number of city Muslims have demanded a complete ban on playing loud music during the festival citing noise pollution and disturbance to the citizens. Eid-e-Milad is celebrated with pomp and gaiety in the city with DJs blaring loud music becoming the norm of the procession during the past decade.

Senior police officials said that the top brass had asked them to not allow walls of speakers and playing of objectionable songs during the procession.

Hundreds of Muslim organisations and youth groups, led by Hazrat Babajan Dargah Trust, have launched a massive awareness campaign against the use of loudspeakers and DJ music in the processions. The Pune Seerat Committee has already demanded a complete ban on loud DJ music during the procession and appealed for a quieter and noise-free Eid-e-Milad in Pune.

According to organisers, more than 3 lakh people participate in these processions every year and more than 200 groups are found to be using loudspeakers blaring DJ music and spends around ₹2.50 lakh on each system.

Their survey revealed that the DJ music affected the health of citizens and caused a lot of inconvenience to the ill patients, senior citizens, commuters and pregnant women and students. Commuters coming from Kondhwa to MG Road, Ganesh Peth, Shukrawar Peth and Hadapsar are completely stranded due to massive traffic jams during these processions.

The organisers are also planning to meet top police officials requesting them to ensure that loud speakers are not allowed at any cost as the ear-splitting music is dangerous for public health and well-being. Pune police commissioner, Rashmi Shukla, had earlier said that the police will encourage people to not use DJ music during the procession.

No of DJs in procession (2016): 232

Fixed DJ at chowks and road sides (2016):130

DJ procession route has 30 hospitals

Average cost for one DJ system: ₹2 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh

Total DJ expenditure for 2016: ₹4 crore

Impact of loud music:

Pets and animals have a very low tolerance for loud music.

Children and senior citizens are very sensitive to loud noises.

Increased blood pressure.

Increased heart rate.

Changes in respiration.

Risk of hearing impairment.

Patients in hospitals are affected the most as they are already vulnerable.