Pune Police wants special public prosecutor in DSK case

The Pune Police have strongly recommended the appointment of a special public prosecutor in connection with the case involving prominent real estate developer DS Kulkarni, known as DSK. A submission requesting the same has been sent to the state government for approval, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Milind Patil of the economic offences wing (EOW), where complaints against DSK have been filed, told HT.

“The prosecutor will represent the Pune Police in court and fight the case on behalf of the government,” ACP Patil said.

According to EOW officials, the submission asks for the appointment of a special prosecutor to fight the alleged fraud case related to the builder. The proposal contains all case details, including the total number of FIRs registered against DSK and his wife Hemanti.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune Police was, till recently, on the ‘look out’ for the Kulkarnis after they failed to deposit Rs.50 crore with the registry of the Bombay High Court on December 19.

The couple’s arrest was imminent as failure to deposit the amount resulted in vacation of an interim protection which was granted to the Kulkarnis on November 10.

On December 22, the Kulkarnis received a breather from the Supreme Court, which extended the deadline for him to deposit Rs.50 crore till January 19, 2018.

DSK has been accused of allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs.200 crore. The high court said that if Kulkarni failed to deposit Rs.crore with the registrar by December 18, the EOW was free to proceed further and take action in the case.

The last order in the case was passed by Justice Ajay Gadkari, who had made it clear that failing to deposit the amount would result in his anticipatory bail application getting cancelled automatically.

During the last hearing, Kulkarni had given an undertaking that he was in a position to pay at least 25 per cent of the outstanding dues the company owed investors.DSK had also given an undertaking that he would be surrender if he failed to pay up, but surprisingly he did not turn up for the hearing on Tuesday.

The couple were booked on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust in November after an FIR was lodged against them at Shivajinagar police station on October 28. The case was later transferred to the economic offences wing (EOW), after which scores of duped investors lodged individual complaints which were compiled by the EOW.

The Kulkarni’s have been booked under sections 420, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act for cheating fixed deposit (FD) holders to the tune of Rs 200 crore.