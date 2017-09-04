Pune ready for Ganesh immersion procession

The Ganesh immersion procession will start on Tuesday at 10 am and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed all the preparation to bid Bappa a smooth farewell.

Mayor Mukta Tilak, deputy mayor Siddhartha Dhende and municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar inspected various spots on Monday to ensure that safety measures and necessary preparations are in place.

As a part of its drive to promote ecofriendly practises during the ongoing Ganesh Festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made the necessary preparations with setting up of 163 artificial water tanks at various locations. In all, preparations have been made for smooth immersion of Ganesh idols at 255 locations in the city.

A total of five lakh Ganesh idols are expected to be immersed this year and the number of ecofriendly immersions in artificial tanks is increasing every year.

The civic body’s solid waste management (SWM) department head Suresh Jagtap and the civic spokesperson Sanjay More spoke to Hindustan Times about the elaborate preparations made by PMC.

Different departments of the PMC, regional ward offices and the fire brigade department have jointly completed the preparations. Special lighting arrangements have been made on all the ghats.

The PMC has installed CCTV cameras at major spots as a security measure.

The civic body has also erected the ‘nirmalya kalash’ (giant urns for flower offerings) at 53 locations.

Given the strong current of water in the river, life guards have been appointed at various locations on the Mutha and Mula rivers.

Arrangements have been made at the immersion points at Amruteshwar ghat, Pulachi wadi, Vrudeshwar ghat, Garware College rear, Khaduji Baba chowk, Bapu ghat, Thosar Paga, Warje crematorium, Siddheshwar Mandir and Rajaram bridge.

The PMC has also ensured aarti arrangements at all ghats.

Citizens can contact following numbers in case of any disaster

020 – 25501269, 25506800/1/2/3

Fire Brigade -101

Do’s and Don’t issued by Fire brigade department

- While performing immersion in river, canals, wells and tanks keep watch on kids and do not allow them to come near water bodies

- While immersing in rivers by boats, wear safety jacket and do not overload the boat

- If someone falls in the water take the help of life guards

- Perform the immersion at notified places identified by PMC to avoid any unwanted incident