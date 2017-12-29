Pune records lowest temperature of the season at 9.4 degrees Celsius, city’s air quality takes a hit

The mercury dipped further low on Thursday to 9.4 degrees Celsius in the city, recording the lowest minimum temperature for December this year. The fall in the temperature has adversely affected the air quality in the city with some areas witnessing poor to worse air quality.

However, the mercury may rise in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). An alteration in the wind pattern is likely to increase to 11 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

According to IMD, the current dip in the temperature is a result of the cold winds blowing from the Northern part of the country and is likely to continue will minor alterations in temperature. Although this is the lowest this season Pune has experienced, such a fall in temperature is common during December in the city.

“As per the current forecast, we know that a cold wave conditions is expected to prevail in areas in Marathwada and Vidharba regions. Konkan area on the other hand, will experience the chill due to the low temperature, but not the cold wave,” said AK Srivastava, head of IMD’s Climate Monitoring and Analysis Group.

However, in the entire state of Maharashtra, Gondia, Nagpur and Parbhani has outdone Pune’s low temperature by almost 1 degree Celsius, with a lowest of 8.0 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, and maximum temperature of 27, 29 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, as recorded on Thursday. On the other hand, Pune’s maximum temperature climbed up to 28.7 degrees Celsius and is expected to remain almost the same, in the next few days.

With temperature going down, air quality of the city also witnessed deterioration, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar). The two areas marked with the very poor air quality, Katraj and Alandi, recorded particulate matter 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) of 337, and 313. On the other hand, Lohegaon touched 254 air quality index (AQI) under PM2.5, while Shivajinagar and Hadapsar recorded 265 and 239 AQI

Commenting on the implication of fall on the air quality of the city, Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR, said, “The dip in the temperature is surely to have adverse effects on the air quality and hence you can see that today the quality was in the margin of moderate to poor. This is either to continue or will deteriorate in the coming days.”

For now, temperatures across the state are falling, with most IMD stations recording a constant, below normal maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday, a weather official said.