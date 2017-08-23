Pune registers 26 cases of harassment at workplace in one day

A total of 26 cases were registered with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Tuesday during a public hearing held in the city.

Chairperson, Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, was in the city on Tuesday to conduct a workshop, to train and create awareness about the law dealing with prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women is a statutory body, which was constituted under the Maharashtra Act, with an objective to improve the status and dignity of women in the society, monitor law implementation, among others things.

The workshop was conducted for government employees which was followed by a public hearing for addressing complaints from urban and rural parts of the district at Apla Bachat Bhavan.

The workshop was conducted under the initiative People United against Sexual Harassment (PUSH).

Speaking to the media, Rahatkar said, “The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 is a very important Act which can help women work with dignity. Awareness about this Act needs to grow. The Act lays down a grievance redressal mechanism which mandates all to set up an Internal Complaint Committees (ICC).”

She further stated that the ICCs have been given a lot of powers. For these committees to perform well they have to be given training which the commission is currently undertaking. “So far, we have conducted training for 3,500 colleges in the state and now we are doing it for government offices. Training will also be conducted for the police force, private sector, schools and the corporate sector. Overall, we plan to train over two lakh people from various sectors,” said Rahatkar.

Vijaya Rahatkar informed that the majority cases that the commission gets are of domestic violence, property issues, harassment from husbands, administrative matters among other things.