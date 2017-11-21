Pune RFYS league: Vincent’s juniors thrash Dastur Boys aided by Aimar’s hat-trick

St Vincent’s High School aided by Aimar Adam’s hat-trick downed Sardar Dastur Hoshang Boys High School 4-0 to qualify for the junior boys’ league of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports football tournament here on Tuesday.

Aimar (18’, 38’) struck twice before halftime and then his third in the 43rd minute to steal the show at the National Chemical Laboratory ground. Vian Murgud (48th min) completed the 4-0 thrashing. In a Group C encounter, Delhi Public School played out a 2-2 draw against Hutchings High School.

Malhar Harer (15’) opened the account for DPS to gain an early initiative. But the Hutching boys bounced back through Sachit Paranjape (24’) and Harshit Hemmady’s (32’) goals to go 2-1 up.

Kartikey Srivastav ensured the game ended on an even keel with a 35th-minute strike for DPS. St. Vincent’s senior boys completed a fantastic day for the school. Aaron D’Silva was the hero of the day netting three goals (35’, 50’, 53’) while Kevin Wilson (40th minute) also scored one.

RESULTS:

Junior boys (qualifier): St. Vincent’s High School bt Sardar Dastur Hoshang Boys High School 4-0. League: Group C - Delhi Public School drew Hutchings High School 2-2.

Senior boys (league): St. Vincent’s High School bt Suryadatta Junior College of Arts, Science and Commerce 4-1.