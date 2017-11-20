Pune’s 12-year-old Yuvraj sets tracks ablaze at Pune Invitational Supercross League

City’s 12-year-old rider Yuvraj Konde Deshmukh, representing Pashankar Racing, stole the limelight on Sunday evening when he topped the SX junior category at the fourth edition of the Pune Invitational Supercross League 2017, winning five out of six races and securing the fourth position in another race.

During the event held at Royal Palms, Mundhwa, the SX junior category witnessed a close three-way fight between Pune lads Yuvraj, Karan Karle of PB Racing and Devraj Kolhara of Sri Lanka, representing Team Greeshm.

Yuvraj Konde Deshmukh finished winning five out of six races and securing the fourth position in another race. (HT PHOTO)

But there was no stopping Yuvraj. Known as the fastest kid, he proved that he is more skilled than his rivals in aptitude, including jumping and body balancing, which requires a lot of effort.

Yuvraj is the first Indian to lead the Dubai Motocross Championship and beat a solid line-up of Europe and South African riders.

Meanwhile, the most sought after category, SX International category, saw international riders competing against each other. The category, which turned out to be the most exciting and intense affair of the evening, witnessed a triangular fight between two South Africans, Anthony Raynard (PB Racing), Kerim Fitz-Gerald (Team Greeshm) and a rider from USA, Justin Muscutt (Stallion Riders). But the unstoppable Kerim Fitz-Gerald bagged glory in the segment with a total of 110 points as he won four out six races and secured the second and fourth position in the other two races. Anthony secured the second position with 99 points, followed by Justin Muscutt with 82 points. Points won by the riders were not considered in the final team’s points tally as it was the demo class category.

Stallion Riders win the group stage

Stallion Riders won the stage with 438 points, while Team Greeshm were placed second with 424 points. The major contribution for Stallion Riders came from their riders in the SX2 category, who fetched them 178 points. Prithvi Singh was the deciding factor for the team as he contributed a total of 91 points. Out of the six races, the Chandigarh-based rider bagged second position in two races and bagged the first position in another race.

Prithvi was given a tough fight in the category by Javed Shaikh of Goa, who represented Team Greeshm. The Goa-based rider was the major contributor to the team’s tally with 117 points and emerged victorious in five out of six races and ended up in the second position in another race. Javed was adjudged as the best rider in the category.

Tanika wins hearts

Satara girl Tanika Shanbhag, the only female rider in the league, won the SX Junior category (Privateer) as she bagged 114 points from six races. Tanika won four races, and secured the second position in the other two races. She was given a tough fight by Satara kid Shlok Ghorpade, who secured second position in the category with 108 points.

Harith dominates

In the SX1 category, Harith Noah of INK Racing dominated the proceedings as he finished first in five out of the six races and bagged the third position in another race. The current national champion lived up to his reputation as he bagged the best rider of the category for the second time in the league.

Natraj lives up to reputation

The SX3 category once again witnessed the sheer brute force of R Natraj from Team Bhalla Royale. The Bangalore-based rider won four out six races and secured the second position in another race. For team Bhalla Royale, the biggest setback was R Natraj not being able to finish the race due to a crash in the other two races. Imran Pasha from Pashankar Racing secured the second position with 96 points from six races.