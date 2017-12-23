Pune’s Abhijit Katke and Kiran Bhagat of Satara to clash for Maharashtra Kesari title

City’s Abhijit Katke and Kiran Bhagat of Satara will clash for the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari title on Sunday.

At Mamasaheb Mohol wrestling complex, Katke reached final from the mat category while Kiran advanced through mud category.

In the final of mat category, Katke defeated beed’s Akshay Shinde. The livewire bout saw Katke attempting aggressive moves right from the start. Without giving much chance to his opponent, he took control of the match and garnered one point, immediately followed by some twisting and turning moves to win four points.

Then he changed gears and displayed some good tactics in Hafte and Bharandaj moves to collect total 10 points. In reply, Akshay couldn’t score a single point.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Abhijit outplayed Kolhapur’s Mahesh Varute 10-0. He won loads of applause when he garnered six points on ‘Bharandaj move’ within few seconds of the bout.

Then he continued his domination and didn’t allow his opponent to earn a single point.

Another title contender Sagar Birajdar of Latur crashed out of the tournament. He went down to Kolhapur’s Kautuk Dafale, who displayed good techniques and patience in the bound.

On the other hand, Sagar went out of the ring twice, giving easy points to his opponent. It was clearly visible that Sagar was losing stamina and was reluctant to face any moves by Kautuk and eventually lost the bout.

Sagar, the son of Rustum-E-Hind Harshichandra Birajdar and trains in Gokul Wastad Talim, set by his father in Pune. He had won a bronze medal in 2013 Senior Nationals and in 2016 All India Inter Railway Wrestling Competition, followed by a gold medal in All India University in 2014.

However, he was yet to win the Maharashtra Kesari title, and was obviously under the burden of expectations and failed to deliver when it required the most.

In other matches, Akshay Shinde defeated Ahmednagar’s Vishnu Khose 10-4 while Nilesh Lokhande of Satara knocked out Sagar Mohol of Gondia to enter semifinals.

Mud category

Satara’s Kiran was also flawless and defeated Buldhana’s Bala Rafiq Shaikh in the final.

He needed just three minutes to bring down his opponent and registered easy win.

Earlier, in the quarterfinals of mud category, Pune’s strong title contender Sainath Ranavade got crashed out in the quarterfinals after losing to Shaikh 3-4.

The latter was leading 1-0 as Sainath went out of the pit and then raced to 3-0. Though, Sainath’s supporters objected these points, the judges remained firm on their decision.

Then Sainath tried to come back in the game with salto move, but in the end, he fell short of just one point.

Later on, Shaikh knocked out another Pune wrestler Tanaji Jhunjurke, while Kiran outshined Suraj Nikam 10-0 in another semifinal.