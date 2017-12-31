Pune’s accident hotspot: Katraj-Dehu road registers 58 fatal accidents with 61 deaths

The Katraj-Dehu road bypass, where a techie died on Saturday in a fatal accident, has become a death trap with the stretch accounting for almost 18% of the total number of accidents in the city this year.

A total of 58 fatal accidents have been reported from January to November this year, resulting in the loss of 61 lives. Delayed construction of roads, speeding and careless driving are some of the major reasons behind the fatalities, said police officials.

The issue came into the forefront when an IT employee, Swati Orke, 29, died and two others were injured in an accident where a tanker carrying liquid cement rammed into a sweet shop at Navale Bridge on Friday. Before this incident, four members of a family had died in another accident on the bridge recently.

According to statistics provided by traffic police, till November this year, Pune reported 326 accidents across different areas of the city. Out of these, 58 fatal accidents were reported on the Katraj-Dehu road bypass which resulted in 61 deaths and 62 severe injuries.City traffic police added that 38 people were injured in 30 minor accidents on the road as well.

Pune traffic police had identified 22 black spot (accidents-prone spots) in the city, out of which, three are on the Katraj-Dehu road. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Ashok Morale, said, "Speeding,drunken driving and lane breaking are responsible for accidents on the bypass."