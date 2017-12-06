Pune’s annual Sawai fest goes beyond music and melody

Pune With a week to go for 65th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Sangeet Mahostav, music aficionados will have yet another treat during the five-day classical music festival. “Every year we try to go beyond just music but also give a platform for films and discussions with musicians for music lovers,” said Shrinivas Joshi, executive president, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal. The programmes ‘Shadja’ and ‘Antaranga’ have been a part of 'Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav' for the past 10 years and are held at Sawai Gandharva Smarak on Ganeshkhind road near Rahul Theatre at Shivajinagar.

This year three documentaries 'Music Of India' (Instrumental) (10.34 min) by Bhaskar Rao, 'Ravi Shankar' (27 min) by Pramod Pati- a tribute to sitar maestro Pt Ravi Shankar and Pt Vishnu Digambar Paluskar (20.31 min), a great singer and musician in Hindustani Classical Music, by SB Nayampally, 'Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur' (57.59 min) by Prajana Parimita Parasher, Rajat Kapoor’s 'Tarana' (25.07 min), followed by PK Saha's documentary 'Sarangi- The Lost Chord' will be a treat for many.

Santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. (HT PHOTO)

In the programme Antaranga, a tête-à-tête with Kaushiki Chakrabarty, disciple and daughter of vocalist Ajay Chakrabarty of Patiyala Gharana, veteran tabla player and this year's 'Vatsalabai Joshi Puraskaar' awardee Pt Nana Mule, and a special group discussion called 'Swara Samvad’ will have Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar, vocalist of Jaipur Atrauli Gharana, Mahesh Kale,disciple of Pt Jitendra Abhisheki and Shrinivas Joshi, vocalist of Kirana Gharana and disciple and son of Pt Bhimsen Joshi speak on ‘Creative Challenges’ (Sarjanachi Awhane)

The two programmes will be held from December 13-15 between 10 am and noon. Entry will be free on first come first serve basis.

Violinist N Rajam (HT PHOTO)

Besides these programmes, every year, photographer Sateesh Paknikar will showcase sound of the string instruments through his photographs. This year it will be the 11th exhibition which always draws a good crowd during the Sawai. Called ‘Glory Of Strings’ will feature great artists playing string instruments. “Hindustani Classical music gives immense importance to instrumental music along with singing. Each musical instrument gives a different experience to audience, and string instruments have a special place like Rudraveena, Satar, Sarod, Santoor, Mohanveena, Guitar, Mandolin, Violin etc,” said Paknikar, adding, “This year I have exhibited over 70 black and white photos of string instrument players played in Sawai.”

'Vatsalabaai Joshi Award' to Pt Nana Mule

Each year 'Vatsalabai Joshi Award' is given to the artist for his/her precious contribution towards Indian classical music. This is the 13th year of this award and it has been announced to veteran tabla player Pt. Nana Mule. Pt. Mule has lend an outstanding support of tabla to many legendary vocalists for years, including Pt. Bhimsen Joshi. The award will be in the form of cash prize of Rs 51,000/-,a citation and a memento.