Pune’s BRTS corridor has room for buses, not pedestrians, says IIT-Bombay

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) study report on Nigdi-Dapodi bus rapid transit system (BRTS) corridor has pointed to an important yet ignored aspect of the transport facility project — there is no room for pedestrians in the lane.

Caught on the wrong foot, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to demolish the cement concrete barricades and plans to construct new lanes according to the guidelines provided by IIT-B. According to the study report, barricades have been installed at points where space should be provided for passengers crossing roads.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation had undertaken 12.5 kms long BRTS lane project from Dapodi to Nigdi in 2012 under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

The civic body completed widening of the 12-km stretch of highway from Dapodi to Nigdi in 2012, the same year it has started the plan. However, the delay was largely for erecting bus stops and BRTS lane.

The BRTS corridor was to open in the coming days, but the IIT-B report and the implementation of its suggestion may further delay the opening of this lane besides adding to the project cost.

Speaking to HT, Vijay Bhojane, BRTS department deputy engineer said, “To focus on security and people’s concerns, civic administration had appointed IIT-B to conduct a safety audit. The IIT report has recommended several road safety measures, including illuminated speed table, separate signal for BRTS and service lane and rumblers. We will have to install all this now.”

The civic body will be constructing 36 BRT bus stations according to the IIT-B guidelines, but despite the additional work, the administration will complete the project by November-end, said Bhojane.

Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Nitin Kalje said, “IIT-B has submitted its study report on BRTS lane from Dapodi to Nigdi and has mentioned a few suggestions regarding people safety. PCMC has already started implementing the road safety measures and carrying out these changes do not mean wastage of money but people safety comes first.

“The inputs taken from corporators’ study of Ahmedabad BRT and IIT-B will help to complete the project with all safety measures.”

However, PCMC has to chalk out a separate budget for the BRTS project to implement suggestions cited by IIT-B.

