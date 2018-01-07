Pune’s C-DAC to launch two new big data bio-informatics apps

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is all set to launch two path-breaking big data analytics-related apps (bio-informatics apps) called GAMUT and LAMBA on the occasion of a three-day international symposium on January 9.

These big data apps will be useful to end users like universities, hospitals and research laboratories for advancement of research in healthcare, agriculture, live stock and environment.

Titled ‘Accelerating Biology - 2018: Digitising Life’, the symposium will be held at the CV Raman Auditorium at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Addressing a press conference, C-DAC director general and executive director Hemant Darbari said that the event will propel C-DAC into the next stage of achieving proficiency in providing cutting edge solutions to the different problems faced by citizens ranging from health, agriculture , pharmaceuticals and a plethora of other sectors.

“ C-DAC is focusing on developing high performance computing power related to big data and analytic tools in line with the National Supercomputing Mission. The biggest challenge before us is the handling of very high volumes of data, which needs very effective tools and strong computing power, for carrying out analysis by developing cutting edge apps ,” he said.

The symposium is being organised by the HPSC Medical and Bioinformatics Applications (HPC-M and BA ) Group of C-DAC which organises the Accelerating Biology event every year. The event brings together all the top scientists and researchers from the world to discuss the current challenges in biology research and the need for computing and tool development.

Symposium convenor, associate director and head of department, HPC: Medical and Bioinformatics Applications, Rajendra Joshi, said that the symposium focuses on areas such as bio-molecular simulations and intelligence, algorithms and analytics in genomics, next generation sequencing applications, metabolic circuits and systems biology, big data and deep learning.

Eminent scientist Vijay Bhatkar will be the chief guest of the function which will be attended by other top scientists.