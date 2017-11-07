Pune’s deadly criminal sent to central jail under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act

A 25-year-old man with a criminal record was sent to the central jail in Kalamba region of Kolhapur district for a year as a preventive action.

The man was identified as Ganesh Subhash Masurkar, a resident of Kolwadi area of Bhor region in Pune district.

According to the police, the action was taken under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981.

Masurkar maintains a residence in an area under the jurisdiction of Sahkarnnagar police station. He has 5 cases registered against him in various police stations which includes Sahkarnagar, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Wakad police stations in the city.

The police claim that he is in possession of weapons like sickles and swords. The cases against him include charges for murder, attempted murder, assault and kidnapping since 2010.

The appeal to do so under MPDA was made by a police inspector (crime) Appasaheb Waghmale of Sahkarnagar police station and subsequent orders were passed by Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner of Police, Pune on Monday.

In a drive to stop repeat offenders from escaping the law, the police have booked various people in acts like MPDA and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999.

MPDA/MCOCA case in the last three years

2017 - The city police have sent 19 people to jail in a preventive action under MPDA. Over 62 members of 13 gangs were booked under the stringent MCOCA in the first 10 months of 2017.

2016 - 25 people were booked under MPDA while 63 members of 10 gangs were booked under MCOCA by Pune police.

2015 - 13 people were booked under MPDA while 17 gangs were booked under MCOCA.

Rashmi Shukla took over from KK Pathak as the second female police commissioner of Pune police in April 2016.