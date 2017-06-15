 Pune’s Eesha smashes jr. girls’, youth, women’s titles in one go | pune news | Hindustan Times
The 17-year-old Eesha, who had won 9 titles last season continued her fine run to win a triple crown in the Friendship Cup District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Symbiosis Sports Centre on Wednesday.

pune Updated: Jun 15, 2017 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Eesha Joshi
Eesha Joshi (kneeling, 3rd from left) is seen with the other champions at the Friendship Cup tournament in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Eesha Joshi continued her fine run to win a triple crown in the Friendship Cup District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Symbiosis Sports Centre on Wednesday. The tournament was organised by Vibrant Table Tennis Academy. 

The 17-year-old Eesha, who had won 9 titles last season, started her campaign with a youth title in the 1st district ranking tournament held at Sharada Centre last month. This time, she made a clean sweep and bagged junior girls, youth and women’s title in one go. In the junior girls’ final, she knocked out top seed Ankita Patwardhan 11-9, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9 in straight games. Ankita put her best efforts in the first game, but proved no match to Eesha’s quick returns. 

In the youth girls’ semifinals, Eesha was trailing 0-2 against 11th seed Fauzia Meherally. However, soon she picked up the rhythm and won next four games in-a-row to book her place in the final. In the summit clash, she had an easy encounter as she defeated fourth seed Saloni Shah 11-5, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9.

Having already two crowns under her belt, Eesha confidently defeated second seed Ankita Bhusari 8-11, 11-7, 17-15, 11-8, 11-9 in the women’s semifinal, and then prevailed over 8th seed Shruti Gabhane 11-5, 6-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-6 in the final. Eesha is standard XII student of Fergusson College and trains with Upendra Mulye at PYC Hindu Gymkhana. Meanwhile, in the sub-junior girls’ category, Mrunmayi Raikhelkar defeated Pooja Jorwar 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 in the final. 

In the boys’ category, Karan Kukreja of Indira National School won sub-junior category with 11-13, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 win over Arush Galpalli, but missed out a double crown as he went down to Rohan Khivansara in the youth final. 

RESULTS:

Boys: (sub-junior)Karan Kukreja bt Arush Galpalli 11-13, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6; (junior) Sanat Bokil bt Gaurav Lohapatre 11-7, 7-11, 11-3, 11-5, 14-12; (youth) Rohan Khivansara bt Karan Kukreja 5-11, 11-9, 16-14, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9; (veterans) Ajay Kothavale bt Deepesh Abhyankar 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9; (men’s doubles) Shubhankar Renavikar/Anurag Gote bt Chinmay Datar/Rohit Desai 11-8, 11-8, 11-6. 

Girls: (sub-junior) Mrunmayi Raikhelkar bt Pooja Jorwar 11-6, 11-6, 11-9; (junior) Eesha Joshi bt Ankita Patwardhan 11-9, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9; (youth) Eesha Joshi bt Saloni Shah 11-5, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9; (women) Eesha Joshi bt Shruti Gabhane 11-5, 6-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-6; 

Mix Doubles: Chinmay Datar/Devika Bhide bt Deepak Kadam/Sai Bakre 11-8, 11-7, 11-1

