Pune’s highest junior college cut-off 97.4pc in 2016, 2017 said to get higher

With the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for Class 10 declared on June 13, pre-admission anticipation among students and parents have already began. The admissions to junior colleges across Maharashtra will be decided based upon the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) under the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions. Dates for the commencement of FYJC are yet to be declared.

With the official cut-off marks for the FYJC awaited, we take a look at last year’s cut-off marks in the top colleges of Pune.

In 2016, the first common merit list had shown a two per cent increase in the cut-off marks owing to the reduction in the number of seats under the open category. According to officials from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), this was due to the introduction of in-house quotas and an overall increase in the marks of students under various quotas.

The officials added that a similar graph could be anticipated this year, as the resolution for extra marks had enabled SSC student’s marks to go up by a maximum of 100 per cent. 193 students across Maharashtra have secured 100 per cent results in Class 10.

Last year, among science colleges in the city, Pimpri Chinchwad’s City Pride School and Junior College had put up the highest cut-off of 97.4 per cent. Under the open category, their cut off mark was 487 out of 500. Laxmanrao Apte Prashala came second in the list, with their first list putting up an 87.45 per cent cut-off for aided students, and an 85.63 per cent cut-off for unaided students. In the second list, the cut-off for aided students was brought down to 86.90 per cent and unaided students needed to have a minimum of 84.72 per cent for getting an admission in the college. In total, only two lists had come out last year, filling up 260 seats, MSBSHSE officials confirmed.

Further, the PMC-run Rajiv Gandhi Academy of E-Learning had a cut-off mark of 480 on 500, while Fergusson College had a cut-off mark of 474 on 500 for their science streams.

Commerce had received the maximum number of applicants last year, leading to a total of 37,839 applicants for 22,634 seats in the city. Among the commerce colleges, the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce(BMCC) held the highest cut-off percentage of 94.2 per cent. Students aspiring for admissions at BMCC had to have a minimum of 471 marks on 500.

Fergusson College had the highest cut-off marks for the arts stream at 95.4 per cent. Students had to secure a minimum of 477 marks on 500 to get an admission at the college.

This year almost 17 lakh students had appeared for the SSC exams, of which 88.74 per cent students had passed.