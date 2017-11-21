Pune’s IAS aspirant baits Himachal Pradesh candidates with EVM hack, held

A Pune-based IAS aspirant was arrested on Monday by the Shimla police in connection with demanding ₹10 lakh from candidates contesting the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections for manipulating Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

According to sources, the accused identified as Sachin Rathore, a student of Fergusson College, had sent messages from four different mobile phone numbers to various political leaders offering to hack the EVMs. His house in Nanded City was raided by the Shimla Police jointly with the Pune Police. Sources also said that he was preparing for IAS examinations.

“How many leaders were lured into his trap and how much they paid is a matter of investigation. Rathore called the leaders and said that he can program the EVMs in such a way that all the votes would be cast in their favour and demanded ₹10 lakh from them ,” an official said. It was said that he was being brought to Shimla late night on Monday.

Shimla SP Soumya Sambasivan, said, “With the help of Pune police, we have arrested a youth from Pune. He is accused of sending messages to candidates alluring them of programming EVMs ,” she said.

The Shimla police lodged an FIR after an official complaint was given by the Election Commission. The leaders who got Rathore’s messages showed them to the EC after which he was tracked and arrested.