Pune’s institutes on review recourse as UGC directs them to use ‘deemed’ instead of ‘university’

Pune A total of seven prominent educational institutions from Pune, out of the 123 national deemed universities, has been directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to not use the term, ‘university’ in their official names.

The notice, issued on November 10, stated, “An Institution deemed to be university shall not use the word ‘university’ suffixed to its name but may mention the words ‘deemed to be university’ within parenthesis suffixed thereto.”

In Pune, seven deemed universities, including Bharati Vidyapeeth, Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics, Institute of Armament Technology , Symbiosis International University and Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth have been listed among the 123 national institutions. While the heads of many of these institutes questioned the need for the directive, some others are preparing to file a review petition against it.

“We have been using the term ‘deemed’ university for all these years, so the directive does not make much of a difference to us,” said professor Vasant Shinde, vice-chancellor, Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute. Harping on the same lines, Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics vice-chancellor professor Rajas Parchure said, “Maybe there has been some mistake, because the term ‘deemed university’ has always been used by our institute, so it does not make sense why we would appear in the list.”

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director of Symbiosis Society, Symbiosis International University rued that the directive has potential to harm their educational institute’s reputation.

“We have been using this nomenclature for years and have the ministry’s permission. This sudden circular is bound to not only affect our image but also that of India’s status of higher education. The SIU has students from 85 different countries, and many will not realise what ‘deemed’ means and might consider it inferior to ‘university’.”

“The contribution of private education to the Indian education system is significant. We have not only contributed to this field but also to the economy by producing skilled human resource. Similar is the case with many private institutes across the nation. Such a directive can be harmful to all and so many of them are planning to file a review petition. We might also try and reach out to the ministry,” she said.

UGC secretary PK Thakur, in the circular, had cited a Supreme Court order of November 3, directing the heads of these institutes “to restrain from using the word ‘University’ with its name”, and stated that necessary actions as per the UGC (lnstitutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2016 will be taken against those failing to comply.