Pune’s NIBM residents in complete darkness for almost 30 hours

With incessant rains ravaging the city, the residents of NIBM area, on August 20, claimed that they are facing a power cut since midnight. An entire day has passed, yet the problem remains unsolved, claim the residents.

“We have been without electricity for almost 30 hours. Societies in NIBM are have been experiencing powercut from the midnight of August 20, till now. Since yesterday morning , we have been trying to get in contact with the MSEDCL authorities, but all is in vain. Yesterday, we were told that the problem is because of the uprooting of the trees and that the electricity will be restored in an hour, but none of that has come true,” said Jaideep Malaviya, resident of Konark Indrayu conclave, Phase 1.

When the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities, were questioned about the situation on August 20, they claimed to be looking into the matter. “ We are doing our best here and have been working since morning. In our knowledge, the power cut occurred since 3.30 in the morning of August 20. As soon as residents let us know about the power cuts in their respective societies, we head to restore it,” said an executive engineer of MSEDCL.

Another resident, Stella Alex of Natasha Enclave, said, “It has been over 12 hours here. The work is going on, but the problem is not just in NIBM but also many areas around like Wanwadi and Fatimanagar.”

Another MSEDCL officer confirmed, “Jambhulkar area, Fatimanagar, Jagtap chowk, Wanwadi and NIBM Road, all these places are experiencing power cuts. Those that were caused on overhead cables due to uprooted trees have been taken care of, but the underground cables have caught moisture, and it is taking time.”

“Unlike yesterday, we managed to get through MSEDCL executive engineer who assured us that the matter will be in control within two hours, but we are yet to see the light. Today, the entire situation has changed as we are being told the the root cause of the problem is due to entrapment of moisture in the underground cables. It is sue to the utter callousness of the authorities, and their unpreparedness to deal with expected situations like these during the rains, that citizens like us are suffering,” added Malaviya.