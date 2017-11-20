Pune’s Novel institute makes helmets compulsory on campus

In order to curb accidents due to helmet-less riding, the Novel International School and College in Pimpri-Chinchwad has taken up the initiative to introduce a mandatory helmet rule. All the pillion riders among their students, teachers and staffers have been mandated to wear helmet, through a directive issued recently.

As per the rule, not only will they be disallowed to enter the premises of the college, but will also be charged a fine of ₹500, in case anyone violated the rule, the institute officials informed. The junior college has a total of 300 students, while there are 80 employees, most of whom are women travelling on two-wheelers.

According to Amit Gorkha, founder president of Novel Group of Institutes, the directive had been issued to ensure the safety of students and teachers. It was issued following the death of a staffer’s son in a two-wheeler accident on November 2.

Ashish Deepak Pauskar, 19, a first-year engineering student and resident of Shubhashree Society, Akurdi, lost his life after suffering from fatal head injuries in the two-wheeler accident, according to police reports. He was riding on his classmate’s two-wheeler without a helmet when the vehicle was hit by a truck near Mhalsakant chowk, Nigdi Pradhikaran.

As per the survey conducted by Pune-based NGO Parisar, earlier this year, out of every 100 bikers in Pune, only 16 wear helmet. In case of women, only 8% prefer protecting their heads while two among every 100 pillion riders opt for headgear.

India’s Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, makes it mandatory for both driver and pillion to wear a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certified helmet that is securely strapped. The lack of enforcement of helmet law has led the committee on road safety appointed by the Supreme Court to issue instructions to states to make the enforcement for both drivers and riders compulsory.