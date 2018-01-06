Pune’s ‘online puppy sale’ scam: woman loses Rs 8,000 to fraudster

The cyber cell of Pune police have busted a West Bengal-based online fraudster who used to cheat individuals by posting advertisements for sale of puppies and promising to deliver them home.

The cyber cell started investigating the accused’s account on the online portal Quikr after a complaint was registered by Rachana Popkes, 51, against Rajan Sharma at the Kondhwa police station. The complaint alleged that she was cheated by Sharma to the tune of Rs 8,000 after promising her to home deliver a cocker spaniel dog.

Pune cyber cell raided his house and arrested Rajan Sharma on Thursday afternoon. Police said that upon investigating his account, they now suspect that he may have cheated more people from across three to four states to the tune of Rs 10 lakhs using a similar modus operandi.

As per the complaint filed by Rachana Popkes, a resident of Kondhwa, she had deposited Rs 8,000 in Sharma’s bank account on December 31 for the home delivery of a cocker spaniel dog. But as the delivery did not happen even after the stipulated time, she realised that she may have been duped.

“Rachana chose a cocker spaniel dog for rearing from Sharma’s account on the Quikr website. However, Sharma told her to deposit Rs 8,000 in his bank account for the home delivery of the dog, following which she deposited the money. Unfortunately, she was duped in this case.After investigation we found that there are three more such cases registered in different police stations in the city including Kondhwa, Yerawada and Hinjewadi.There is a possibility that he may have cheated several people from different states,” said investigative officer and police inspector of cyber cell, Manisha Zende.

Prima facie information obtained from the bank records show that the group cheated individuals to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. Money came from bank accounts in Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur in Maharashtra and many other cities across the country,” said CH Wakade, additional commissioner of police.

Police arrested Sharma under Sections 419,420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.