Pune’s public bicycle sharing system to be launched on December 5

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL), on Saturday, announced that the public bicycle sharing in Aundh and in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be launched in the presence of mayor Mukta Tilak on December 5.

As part of the Smart City Mission, the pilot project will be launched in association with Zoomcar’s PEDL initiative and the Comprehensive Mobility Plan to focus and emphasise on non-motorised transport means. PEDL is a smart, affordable and environment-friendly cycle sharing service for short trips around the city.

This public bicycle sharing trial will last for 90 days where residents can try out the free bicycles by first registering on the website www.pedl.in. and thus gaining access to procuring a bicycle from the nearest PEDL station.

PSCDCL CEO, Rajendra Jagtap, said that eight such stations have been chosen across Aundh and eight more in SPPU. The residents can hire bicycles from these stations.

“Any person who wishes to use the bicycle will receive a QR code once they have logged in on the website and will pay Re.1 for 30 minutes of usage,” said Jagtap during the press conference on Saturday.

SPPU will have 100 bicycles and Aundh will have 200 bicycles to try out on public sharing in the beginning, said officials.

“The 0.75-km stretch of the pilot Smart City road in Aundh is where we will begin our trial. We have added the SPPU component as they have shown interest and thus we have planned this trial as the entire road is not completely ready,” added Jagtap.

He also highlighted that though Pune was a cycle city earlier, it will take quite some time to bring about a change in the thought process of the people today. Hence, they are trying to recreate the dedicated bicycle lane if the road is 24 km in width or by painting a track on smaller roads.

“With this trial, we want people to take a feel of this project so that we can replicate it across the city. Hence, we had got responses from bicycle companies and have shortlisted two of them of which one is Zoomcar, PEDL.