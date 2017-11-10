Pune’s ‘rich’ beggars: 27 get bail immediately after arrest by paying Rs 5,000 in cash

Twenty-seven beggars arrested during an anti-begging drive in Kondhwa shocked the police by furnishing the required bail amount of ₹5,000 each. The “beggars” were let off on the same day they were arrested. The drive took place on October 31 and November 3.

Senior police inspector of Kondhwa police station, Milind Gaikwad, said, “We are wondering from where did all that money come from? These beggars are found seeking money and alms every day in Kondhwa.”

Kondhwa police began a massive three-phase sweep against beggars in the locality with the help of residents. The beggars were rounded up and brought to the Cantonment court, where the bail was granted.

PI Gaikwad said that normally after arrest, beggars are produced before the court and remanded for a period of seven days. A status report is then prepared by the probationary officer in a week’s time.

“The cash bail has emboldened these beggars and they will return to their business in some time. There is a provision in the law where the court can compulsorily detain a beggar and summon his family members. There have been cases where the courts have called in the family members and asked them to keep a strict vigil on their beggar relatives,” he said.

Gaikwad said that in the absence of a probation officer’s report in this case, it becomes difficult to establish a clear link of a begging syndicate in the area.

“We could have gone deeper into the beggar gangs and their operations had there been a proper report. We have stumbled upon some crucial information that children are available on rent to beg, but could not go further due to the absence of the report ,” he said.