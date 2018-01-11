Pune’s Royal Connaught Boat Club completes 150 years

Royal Connaught Boat Club in Pune completes 150 years in 2018. Established in the 19th century, the club is a host to many sports facilities and plans to renovate its modern sports complex and recreation hall.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Balakrishna Hegde, president, Royal Connaught Boat Club, said, “To mark the sesquicentenary, we are going to build a new state-of-the-art sports complex for our members and guests and plan to hold state and district level sports events in our club. We are also going to construct a separate building to accommodate soundproof recreation facilities. Overall, we would like to bring a new look to our club”.

The Royal Connaught Boat Club was established in 1868 under the name Poona Boat Club and then in 1889 renamed as Poona Royal Connaught Club to honour The Duke of Connaught , the Commander in Chief of the Bombay Army in 1928 , according to Hegde. The club name was later changed to The Royal Connaught Boat Club.

The club in the past has witnessed the formation of Amateur Rowing Association in 1933 on its premises, followed by number of regattas played in rotation at Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.

The first international regatta was held under the aegis of the club in 1976-77. The club also hosted the National Rowing Championship in 1982, 1983 and 1985.

Arun Kudale, the club’ s secretary, said, “While the Royal Connaught Boat Club has a rich heritage of 150 years, we intend to move ahead with more zest and enthusiasm. The planned separate building will host an air-conditioned river view lounge bar, party hall and a basement parking along with other facilities. Also, we will be opening up the membership for 100 more new members this year.”