Pune’s St Vincent's School defeats SSPMS Boarding 8-0 to claim under-14 Loyola Invitational football title

St Vincent's High School defeated SSPMS Boarding 8-0 to clinch the under-14 title of the Loyola Invitational football tournament being played at Loyola High School on Thursday.

For St Vincent's, Hitesh Yadav scored the opener in the sixth minute to give his team the all-important lead. Vian Murgud added two goals to the tally in the 10th and 37th minutes, while Bhargav Sawant scored one in the 23rd minute.

Under-14 Loyola Cup football final winner team St Vincent’s School. (HT PHOTO)

Fazal Shaikh (28’, 55’) and Franklin Nazareth (29’, 57’) also scored two goals each, as St Vincent's walked away with the title.

In the under-16 semi-finals, hosts Loyola High School defeated Vidya Bhavan High School 2-1, to enter the final. Suryan Ghatge from Loyola's scored a brace in the 11th and 31st minute, while Atharva Kashilkar scored one for Vidya Bhavan.

In another under-16 semi-final, Hutchings High School defeated St Patrick's High School 3-2 in a close affair.

For Hutching's High School, Neerav Solanki (6’), Sanchit Paranjape (13’) and Aryan Chordia (46’) got on the scoreline, while Joash Vemarpu (29’) and Akash Sarulkar (58’) scored for Hutchings.

All the focus will now shift to Friday when St Vincent's takes on SSPMS Boarding in the under-12 finals and hosts Loyola take on Hutchings in the under-16 final.

Results

Finals, under-14: St Vincent's High School 8 (Hitesh Yadav 6’, Vian Murgud 10’, 37’,Bhargav Sawant 23’, Fazal Shaikh 28’, 55’, Franklin Nazareth 29’, 57’) bt SSPMS Boarding 0.

Semi-finals, under-16: Loyola High School 2 (Suryan Ghatge 11’, 31’) bt Vidya Bhavan High School 1 (Atharva Kashilkar 43’); Hutchings High School 3 (Neerav Solanki 6’, Sanchit Paranjape 13’, Aryan Chordia 46’) bt St Patrick's High School 2 (Joash Vemarpu 29’, Akash Sarulkar 58’).

