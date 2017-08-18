Pune shuttler Arya scores back-to-back wins in senior national badminton tournament

City’s young shuttler Arya Bhivpathaki registered a 2-1 win over Akshit Mahajan to reach he pre-quarterfinals of the VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Badminton tournament at the PDMBA complex in Shivajinagar on Thursday.

Earlier in the first round, Arya defeated Railway’s Love Kumar 21-19, 21-11 in the morning session. Later in the evening he faced, 24-year-old Akshit Mahajan of Haryana.

Arya, who is ranked 14th in the India under-19 category, started well and took the lead with a 21-14 win.

With the effective use of drop shots and accurate smashes he dominated the game. However, Akshit who recently did well in the Haryana state championship held last week, made a strong comeback. He made Arya move all over the court with clever placing. Arya was desperate to win the match and in the process lost valuable points with some unforced errors. Eventually, Akshit levelled the scores with 21-8 win in the second.

Even in the decider, Akshit was leading 1-4. It was a panicky situation for 18-year-old Arya, but he remained calm and focused on long rallies rather than trying to gather quick points. The move paid off and he rushed to a 10-8 lead.

Luck also favoured him as Akshit was forced to retire and take medical treatment for a pulled muscle in his right leg. Though he returned back on court within few minutes, he couldn’t play at the same level.

Although, take no credit from Arya’s efforts as he won the match 21-18.

Meanwhile, Air India player M Mithun registered the first upset of the tournament. In the first round, he stunned 6th seed Ansal Yadav of Uttar Pradesh 21-18, 21-16. Another casualty was 3rd seed Shubham Prajapati. The Madhya Pradesh player went down to Mohammed Munawer 17-21, 21-18, 16-21 in the second round. Uttarakhand Bodhit Joshi also had a pre-mature exit. He was defeated by Maharashtra’s Aman Farogh Sanjay 21-16, 21-18.

In the women’s segment, 4th seed Riya Pillay crashed out in the first round against Air India’s Prashi Joshi. The score read 21-9, 21-9 in Prashi’s favour. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s 9th seed Riya Mookerji gave a walkover to Gujarat’s Radhika Kulkarni in the first round.