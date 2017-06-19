Pune shuttler Purva bags U-19 national championship

City’s budding shuttler Purva Barve, who started her 2017 season with Yonex- Italian Junior 2017 and the Israel Open 2017 titles, added another feather in her cap when the 16-year-old emerged winner in the U-19 national tournament in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the summit clash, the Pune-based Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) cadet made short work of qualifier Ashwini Bhat K (Karnataka) 26-24, 21-13 in a 37-minute dual. Seeded 9th in Kerala, Purva defied the seeding committee by packing off three seeded players en route the title.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Purva defeated 6th seeded Tanishq M of Andhra Pradesh 18-21, 21- 15, 21-12 in a 50-minute encounter. Later on a single day she shocked top-seeded Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh 21-17, 21-18 in the last-8 before winning an hour-long encounter against No. 11 Mugdha Agrey of Maharashtra 21-11, 22-24, 21-11in the semifinals.

Purva, ranked No. 42 in the world, thus extended her unbeaten record to 18 matches. Purva, who will be 17 years old this year, has started playing in the U-19 category since January as she is no more eligible to play in the U-17 age group. Now she has won the U-19 title and is playing only in one age-group, Purva will make her senior debut soon, says her coach Nikhil Kanetkar.

Purva's journey to the title

Final: bt Q-Ashwini Bhat K (Ktk) 26-24, 21-13; semifinal: bt 11-Mugdha Agrey 21-11, 22-24, 21-11; quarterfinal: bt 1-Aakarshi Kashyap (CG) 21-17, 21-18; round 3: bt 6-Tanishq M (AP) 18-21, 21-15, 21-12; round 2: bt Keyura Mopati (TS) 21-16, 21-17; round 1: w/o