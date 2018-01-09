Pune shuttler Purva Barve makes it to world top 20

City-based shuttler Purva Barve began the New Year on a high, attaining an all-time best rank of No. 18 on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Junior Rankings.

The sixteen-year-old Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) trainee moved up 11 positions on the women’s singles charts as per Week-1 (January 4, 2017) rankings. Purva signed off last year (2017) with a year-end No. 29 ranking. By breaking into the top 20, Purva is the third Indian on the chart behind Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka (No. 4) and Aakarshi Kashyap (No. 11). Purva now has accumulated 10636 points from the eight tournaments she played in 2017.

For Purva, 2017 has been fruitful. She began the first half of the year winning two junior titles (Israel and Italy) and finished with a bronze medal in Russia and move into the top 50. Midway into the year (Week-26), she occupied the No. 43 rank after collecting 5400 points. By Week 30 she broke into the top 25 and became No.24 on the BWF charts.

In the second half of the year, Purva made it to the last 8 in the India Junior International GP with big wins over Yaxin Wei (China) and Ming Hui Lim (Singapore) before bowing to Pattarsuda Chaiwan (Thailand). Incidentally, the Thai lass finished No. 3 in the year-end (2017) rankings.

Next, Purva figured in her first ever BWF World Championship. In the mixed team championship Purva figured in two round robin group matches against Malaysia (b Bianca Tam) and Australia (b Sasha Lim) in straight games to remain unbeaten. In the women’s singles she lost to Asty Dwi Widyaningrum (Indonesia) in round two after receiving a bye in the first. Her combined effort fetched 1591 points.

Thereafter, Purva played the India International Series and reached the last 16 of the main draw after playing two rounds in the qualifiers. She ended her year with the India International Challenge wherein she qualified and then crashed out in round 1 of the main draw. Her Indian sojourn gained 1840 points.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Purva’s feat, NKBA director and head coach Nikhil Kanetkar said, “It’s a great achievement to be ranked in the top 20. Purva has been working hard and moving up the ranking charts justifies the effort put in by her.”