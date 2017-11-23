Pune Shuttler Tara Shah is No. 1 ranked midget girl in India

City-lass Tara Shah attained a new high as she cruised into the No. 1 midget girls’ (under-13) shuttler in India.

The 12-year-old is a trainee of Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) and has 1647-ranking points to her credit earned from the four all-India ranking tournaments she participated in.

As per the recent rankings released by Badminton Association of India (BAI), Tara is the only girl from Maharashtra to figure in the Top-5 rankings.

She is followed by Sakshi Phogat (Rajasthan; 1212 points, 4 tournaments) and Radhika Sharma (PNB; 1056 pts, 5 tournaments).

In the season so far, Tara, who has been with the Academy since 2015, bagged two singles titles – first at Jaipur, Rajasthan then at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Tara also has two runners-up finishes at Coimbatore and at Goa respectively.

The Vidya Valley student, who actively figures on the Sub Junior (under-15) girls singles circuit, is ranked No. 8 with 804 ranking points from four ranking meets.

Tara is the second player from NKBA to rise to the numero uno position after Purva Barve who was India No. 1 in the sub-juniors back in 2014.

NKBA Director and Head Coach Nikhil Kanetkar said; “We are proud of Tara’s feat. She is a talented player and over the years risen steadily.”

TOP-5: MIDGET GIRLS

1-Tara Shah (Mah) 1647 pts

2-Sakshi Phogat (Raj) 1212 pts

3-Radhika Sharma (PNB) 1056 pts

4-Tasnim Mir (Guj) 1042 pts

5-Anya Chauhan (Utr) 1032 pts