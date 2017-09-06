Pune tech for ISRO, others, to receive MCCIA award

PUNE: Pune-based entrepreneurs and innovators who have developed products and technologies such as ‘GEOLUT-R’ satellite-based search and rescue (SAR) system and ‘nano crystalline ribbons and core’ which have helped Pune firms save more than $2 million, will receive MCCIA Innovation and Entrepreneurship Awards 2017 on Thursday.

Instituted in 1947, the MCCIA’s GS Parkhe Industrial Merit Awards are the first of a series of awards to encourage the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Pune industrial belt. The awards will be presented at 5.30 pm at the Tilak Smarak Mandir with Dr SJ Phansalkar, programme director, Tata Trusts Mumbai, as the chief guest.

GEOLUT-R is an indigenous product designed and developed by Wavelet Technologies Private Limited and is a major contributor to ISRO’s SAR operations segment running 24/7 providing SAR support for the entire region from South Africa to Australia.

The system implements complex signal processing algorithms on the 406MHz distress signals received by ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). The system was also used by ISRO for a space recovery experiment (SRE) in which the location of a large capsule released from space to land in the Bay of Bengal was detected and sent to recovery teams to bring the capsule ashore.

The award for this technology, which was used effectively for search-and-rescue operations during the Uttarakhand floods, cyclone Phailin and other major disturbances, will be received by Wavelet’s MD Vishwas R. Udpikar.

Yet another innovation which will receive an award is ‘Nano Crystalline Ribbons and Cores’ developed by Sameer Shinde, MilindWani and LaxmikantTrivedi, founders of Vikarsh Nano Technology & Alloys Pvt Ltd. Nano ribbons are the outcome of complex engineering technology and Vikarsh has become the first Indian company to develop these products indigenously. Having passed all international quality and environmental standards, these nano ribbons and cores have proved to be 5 times better in performance as compared to existing available material in the country. They have helped save foreign exchange to the tune of USD 2 million in the last financial year.

The Ramabai Joshi Award for women entrepreneurs will go to Neha Dattatray Ghavate of Prime Natural Agro for innovating a wide range of pure, natural herbal health supplements and botanical products, nutritional wellness products, functional fruit products and fruit juice, lifestyle and cosmetic products. These include powders of mint, lemon grass, beet root, bottle gourd, moringa and other natural medicinal products.

“Our formulations works naturally, are pure and absolutely safe to consume. We also conduct rigorous quality checks as per set quality norms during production and packaging processes,” Neha told HT.

Another recipient for this award is Hemlata Pachpute of Shree Sai Garment, one of the leading industrial uniform manufacturers in Pune. She is a first generation entrepreneur who overcame numerous odds with confidence, hard work and positive thinking and without the advantage of higher education.

Shree Sai garment started with ₹one lakh capital and now has a turnover of nearly ₹one crore. The company prefers to employ women who are economically backward and encourages them to work from home.

Recipients of other awards include Shailesh Adke of Vedashram (Hari Malini Joshi Award for Developing New Product and Design) for an authentic Ayurvedic Panchakarma and yoga equipment, Sanjay Joshi of SLK Hydro Technologies for heat press or fusing machine, Adheesh Telang (Mozzzart, Mosquito Mass Killing System, Soumitra S. Kothari of Renuka Equipments Pvt. Ltd for Hydraulic Ladle Tilting System (HLTS) and the portable skid based mast system for telecom network developed by Kotkar Energy Dynamics P. Ltd established in 1993 by Late Surendra Kotkar. The company is now led by his son, Atul Kotkar, supported by co-directors Smita Deshpande and Archana Kotkar.