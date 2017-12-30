Pune techie killed, two injured as tanker rams into sweet shop near Navale bridge

A software engineer was killed and two injured after a tanker carrying cement rammed into a sweet shop front in Vishwa Arcade located under the Navale bridge in Wadgaon on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Swati Madhukar Orke, 29, and hailed from Pulgaon in Wardha region of Maharashtra. Orke had completed her engineering from Anuradha College of Engineering in Chikhli, Pune. The injured were identified as Sandeep Patil, 30, and Sunil Babasaheb Slunkhe, 41, according to fire brigade officials.

According to the police, the driver of the tanker who fled the spot after the accident was later arrested.

“The lower body of the deceased was completely crushed when we found her. She was not moving. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital before we arrived at the spot. There was a man who had come with the deceased woman to the sweet shop but he was not in a condition to speak,” said fire officer S Umratkar.

The tanker with registration number MH12CH9738 was half inside the sweet shop Sirvi Mithaiwale after it went off the road which connects the spot with Narhe region.

A set of cranes was called to remove the tanker from the spot. However, it remained there for hours as the heavy tanker carrying concrete did not budge.

Sinhagad Road police station staff reached the spot along with Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Swargate division and senior police inspector (PI) Vishnu Jagtap of Sinhagad road police station.

Speaking to HT, Jagtap said, “We have arrested the tanker driver identified as 30-year-old Pramod Maruti Khanse and he hails from Indapur. Orke’s body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem. A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous injury by an act of endangering life) and 279 (rash driving) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the driver at Sinhagad Road police station.”