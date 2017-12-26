Pune temperature reaches a minimum of 10.6 degrees Celsius

Following a slight increase in the temperature, on December 25 the city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is expected to drop further to 10 degrees Celsius on Monday and remain stable within the mark of 12 degrees Celsius till the end of this year.

“On Monday, Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded to be 30 degrees Celsius. Following this, in the coming week, the temperature is to remain stable around 11 degrees Celsius. However, by the end of the week, it is expected to lead up to a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius on December 30 and 31,” officials from IMD informed.

Commenting on whether this year will be the hottest winter, AK Srivastava, head of climate monitoring and analysis division, IMD, said, “The reason for lack of further drop in temperature could be the heavy cloudy weather over the last few weeks due to cyclone Ockhi. However, in the upcoming days, the temperature is expected to be hovering around the normal with minimum rising to 12 degrees Celsius. Also, in terms of this year being the hottest winter, I believe it would be wise to wait for the prominent winter months to arrive for us to reach a conclusion.”

According to the IMD, the lowest minimum temperature for the month of December, so far, was recorded on Monday, December 25, at 10.6 degrees Celsius. In December 2007, however, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Pune was 10.9 degrees Celsius. While from the year 2008 to 2016, the minimum temperature recorded in the city has wavered in the range of 6.5 degrees Celsius to 9 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, December 27, 1968 was recorded to be the all time lowest for the city with the minimum temperature in the city dropping to 3.3 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 9.5 degrees Celsius at Nashik on Monday.