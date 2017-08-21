Pune to welcome Lord Ganesh with good rains, says forecast

After continuous rainfall across Pune from August 20, there seems to be more in store for the city, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD weather report issued on Sunday, August 20, stated that on August 21, the city is expected to have intermittent rains with the sky remaining cloudy. The IMD has predicted that till August 24 the city will have few spells of rain. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase by August 25 (the day celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi), said IMD. The city received 43mm rainfall while Lohegaon weather station recorded 50mm rainfall.

With heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of dams that supply water to the city, the Khadakwasla reservior’s water storage has increased to 82.13% on August 20, while Panshet dam was 100% full. Temghar was reported to be 40.70% full while Varasgaon was 86.76% full.

The weather report has also predicted heavy downpour with warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Konkan region, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha in the next 24 hours.

With most of the August going dry, heavy showers brought relief to regions including Marathwada, and Vidarbha which received incessant rains on August 20.

Heavy rainfall was also seen Goa and Konkan regions from August 19 night. The rainfall recorded in 24 hours in many districts exceeded 100mm. Officials from IMD informed that till August 20 evening the highest rainfall recorded was in Ahmednagar district at 112 mm.

Very heavy rainfall was also seen in Nanded district where water entered the houses at many places. Dhule district too received good rainfall after a gap of over 40 days bringing relief to many.

According to IMD in the next 24 hours heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in northern part of central Maharashtra commencing from the morning of August 21.

It further added that southern part of central Maharashtra too is expected to receive very heavy rains in some parts in the next 24 hours.

Heavy showers leave most city roads water-logged.

The downpour, which in fact began on August 19 night, had not stopped till late on Sunday, August 20.

The rainfall received by Pune city on Sunday till 5pm was recorded at 43mm. Overall rainfall recorded in the city since Saturday evening was 72 mm.

According to IMD, August 21, the city is expected to have intermittent rains with the sky remaining cloudy.

August 24 will see a few spells of rain and then the intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase again by August 25.

Pune has received a very subdued rainfall for most of August, but the rains on Sunday suggested a return to the overwhelming monsoon that the city had begun to receive in June and the beginning of July.

Even though the streets were water-logged, traffic was not severely disrupted as it was a holiday, being a Sunday. The anecdotal evidence also suggested most weekend revelers preferred to stay at home in any case, given the intensity of the downpour.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has, so far, received 441.6 mm of rain since June 1, 2017. Normal rainfall expected during this time is 408.3 mm.

Even during the dry part of August, according to IMD, Pune still received spurts of rain which totaled up to 15.4 mm.

In July, Pune received 86 mm of rainfall. Heavy rainfall on Sunday also helped improve water levels in various dams near Pune.